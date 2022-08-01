News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, Jeff Passon of ESPN is reporting.

Passan is also reporting the Brewers are receiving closer Taylor Rogers, pitcher Dinelson Lemet, outfielder Esuery Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser in return.

Josh Hader has been with Milwaukee for six seasons, being named an MLB All-Star four times. He has a 2.48 ERA in six seasons. After starting the season giving up three earned runs in three months, he gave up 13 earned runs in July. Hader is due to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

In return, the Brewers reportedly receive closer Taylor Rogers, Rogers, who was acquired by the Padres at the beginning of the season from the Minnesota Twins, has a 4.35 ERA in 41.1 innings. He was removed from the closer role two days ago after giving up 11 earned runs since June 28. Rogers is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

The Brewers also receive pitcher Robert Gasser, who is the Padres seventh ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Gasser has spent the majority of the season at Single-A. The other pitcher acquired in the deal is Dinelson Lamet, has a 9.49 ERA in 12.1 MLB innings this season. He had a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts in 2020 before struggling with injuries. He has worked primarily out of the bullpen this season.

