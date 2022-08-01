Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening

News and First Alert Weather App
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”

The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening, but they are running a couple of deals.

If you spend $25 or more during the first week, you can schedule a free photoshoot with Desiray’s photography business.

The pair plans to run the business as a two-person show.

“About four months ago, I got the idea and started talking to the guy who owns the place. It took a good solid four months, and now I’m just kind of ready to get my hands dirty,” Tony said.

He named the restaurant after his own nickname, “Big Garlic.”

The restaurant’s regular hours will be Wednesday - Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Times may vary depending on how business goes.

It’s located at 925 Clark St. in Stevens Point.

They’re specializing in gourmet hot dogs and garlic cheeseburgers.

Click here to learn more about the new restaurant.

