New Dollar General Opens In Weston

Store is expected to create jobs and donate through the community.
Store is expected to create jobs and donate through the community.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Dollar General in Weston opened its doors Monday morning.

The Weston community looks to greatly benefit from the store’s opening. New jobs will be created as the store is expected to employ 6-10 people. The store will also donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

The store is located on 6705 Country Road J, across the street from Lincoln Contractors Supply. Hours will run from 8 am-10 pm every day.

