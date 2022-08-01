Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice

ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade.

The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know, their Facebook post would be shared across the motorcycle community.

“We’re not sure how long he has left but we wanted to put a smile on his face,” said Dave Larson, son of Orville Larson.

Orville Larson has always been a motorcycle and car fanatic.

“Down there in the 50′s he started racing Indian motorcycles and Harley’s on a flat track,” said Dave Larson.

Orville Larson’s health has been declining. His family said he’s had four strokes in the last month.

“He is not very much expected to go past 2 weeks. The doctors don’t think he’s going to make it much longer than that,” said Makayla Grimm, the great-granddaughter of Orville Larson.

That’s when Orville’s daughter came up with the idea to hold a motorcycle ride for him. She decided to post the event on Facebook.

“After my son-in-law said he was bringing his friends on the bikes, I thought it would be nice if we could get a few more bikes,” said Kathleen Page, Orville’s daughter, “So I posted it. Never, ever in my entire life did I think we would get this many.”

The post spread across Facebook gaining the attention of many bikers and classic car owners.

“There are people from Hurley, Marshfield, Augusta, Madison, all over the state people are here today,” said Dave Larson.

A parade of over 300 motorcyclists and 80 classic cars surprised Orville as they passed by his home to honor him.

“It was beautiful. Never expected that. Never in my life,” said Orville Larson.

Even bikers all the way from Michigan came in town to honor Orville. The family said the support has been overwhelming.

“It shows small communities come together when need be,” said Dave Larson.

“So just the fact that everybody’s out here for him for this and it’s really close to the end is just going to mean so much to him,” said Grimm.

Orville’s family said it’s great to use social media in a positive way to bring people together.

