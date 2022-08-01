News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The Miklesh family softball tradition

The Stevens Point softball family has three women playing Division 1 softball
Maddy Miklesh scores during a SPASH softball game against DC Everest
Maddy Miklesh scores during a SPASH softball game against DC Everest(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For most families, you either have the sports gene or you don’t. The Miklesh Family certainly does.

Ally, Maddy and Megan Miklesh are all Division 1 athletes playing softball at the same time. Ally played at Wisconsin before transferring to Clemson this fall, Maddy is set to start her college career at DePaul, and Megan played for Creighton for the last year.

“I mean I think I’m the most competitive, but if it came down to it, it’s probably Mad Dog [Maddy], Mad Dog’s pretty competitive,” Ally said.

Competitiveness aside, the three sisters share a common love for softball. All played softball at SPASH, making a combined two state tournament appearances.

But ask of the three, their goals couldn’t have been achieved if it weren’t for mom and dad.

“The amount of time and energy they spent in all of us to be able to do whatever we want, not even just softball, investing in volleyball, gymnastics hockey. These are not inexpensive things to just pick up and they’ve been willing to drop everything and just help us,” Megan said.

Sports is in the blood for both parents. Their father, Bob, was a former baseball and football player. He always knew he wanted to coach, he just didn’t know it would be softball until he was a dad.

“Three daughters. That’s what got me into softball. Three daughters.” he said with a laugh.

That passion only grew for Bob, who’s now a part of the FirePro softball team in Plover.

”In the last ten years, we’ve had at least 72 kids play either division 1,2,3 NAIA or JuCo softball so that’s super rewarding for us,” Bob said.

No greater reward than three former players, one at Clemson, one at Creighton and one starting at DePaul. All taking the Division 1 field next spring.

”To say that I envisioned them all doing what they’re going to be doing or have been doing would be a lie. Pretty fortunate. Pretty humbled by the whole thing,” Bob said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

Madison Mallards Vs Woodchucks 7/28/2022
Madison Mallards Vs Woodchucks 7/28/2022
Wausau Woodchucks
Woodchucks Pluck Win From Ducks
LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
Packers open LeRoy Butler exhibit at Hall of Fame
Adam Stenavich watches over Packers training camp on the first day
Marshfield native Adam Stenavich opens his first training camp as Packers OC