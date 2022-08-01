The Miklesh family softball tradition

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For most families, you either have the sports gene or you don’t. The Miklesh Family certainly does.

Ally, Maddy and Megan Miklesh are all Division 1 athletes playing softball at the same time. Ally played at Wisconsin before transferring to Clemson this fall, Maddy is set to start her college career at DePaul, and Megan played for Creighton for the last year.

“I mean I think I’m the most competitive, but if it came down to it, it’s probably Mad Dog [Maddy], Mad Dog’s pretty competitive,” Ally said.

Competitiveness aside, the three sisters share a common love for softball. All played softball at SPASH, making a combined two state tournament appearances.

But ask of the three, their goals couldn’t have been achieved if it weren’t for mom and dad.

“The amount of time and energy they spent in all of us to be able to do whatever we want, not even just softball, investing in volleyball, gymnastics hockey. These are not inexpensive things to just pick up and they’ve been willing to drop everything and just help us,” Megan said.

Sports is in the blood for both parents. Their father, Bob, was a former baseball and football player. He always knew he wanted to coach, he just didn’t know it would be softball until he was a dad.

“Three daughters. That’s what got me into softball. Three daughters.” he said with a laugh.

That passion only grew for Bob, who’s now a part of the FirePro softball team in Plover.

”In the last ten years, we’ve had at least 72 kids play either division 1,2,3 NAIA or JuCo softball so that’s super rewarding for us,” Bob said.

No greater reward than three former players, one at Clemson, one at Creighton and one starting at DePaul. All taking the Division 1 field next spring.

”To say that I envisioned them all doing what they’re going to be doing or have been doing would be a lie. Pretty fortunate. Pretty humbled by the whole thing,” Bob said.

