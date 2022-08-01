News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
A cold front will usher in showers and a risk of storms later this evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of storms Sunday night, warmer in the week ahead

Latest News

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan
Many are busy preparing for the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Tuesday.
Excitement rises as Wisconsin Valley Fair approaches
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy