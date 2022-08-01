News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Start of August turning warmer

Cool & breezy for the 1st of August. Hot and humid weather returns later in the week.
Parts of the week ahead will feature humid conditions.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Great weather for the 1st of August with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds Monday morning will gradually clear heading into the afternoon. Breezy winds at times in wake of a cold front. Heat and humidity increases during the week, with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Great weather to start the month of August. Highs around the mid-70s. Clouds will clear for the...
Great weather to start the month of August. Highs around the mid-70s. Clouds will clear for the afternoon.(WSAW)

The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead. The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm to occur late Tuesday
A chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm to occur late Tuesday(WSAW)
Showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday morning
Showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday morning(WSAW)

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday with limited sunshine. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong. Muggy with highs on Wednesday are in the mid-80s.

Rain showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon or evening
Rain showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon or evening(WSAW)

Less muggy Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. A fair amount of sunshine is expected. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could have times of showers and storms, humid with highs around 80.

