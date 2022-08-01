First Alert Weather: Start of August turning warmer
Cool & breezy for the 1st of August. Hot and humid weather returns later in the week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Great weather for the 1st of August with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds Monday morning will gradually clear heading into the afternoon. Breezy winds at times in wake of a cold front. Heat and humidity increases during the week, with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead. The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday with limited sunshine. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong. Muggy with highs on Wednesday are in the mid-80s.
Less muggy Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. A fair amount of sunshine is expected. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could have times of showers and storms, humid with highs around 80.
