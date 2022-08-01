News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Excitement rises as Wisconsin Valley Fair approaches

Many are busy preparing for the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Tuesday.
Many are busy preparing for the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Tuesday.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fairgrounds at Marathon Park in Wausau were busy Monday afternoon as crews set up for the 154th Wisconsin Valley Fair. Bright colors, food trucks, and rides packed into the park and down the midway.

“I left here last night around 6:30 and when I got here this morning the carnival had appeared so that makes it seem real,” said Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator.

9-year-old Bladen says he’s looking forward to the rides.

“Go on the rides… that go up high and stuff,” said Bladen.

Lee Greenwood will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 2, followed by a fireworks display put on by Fireworks Country. .38 Special will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Carly Pearce will perform on Thursday, Aug. 4. A rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday and the Draft Horse Show will take place on Sunday, followed by the Demolition Derby hosted by Crash Crazy Motorsports.

4-H judging begins Tuesday and goes throughout the week with the animals arriving Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair runs Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
A cold front will usher in showers and a risk of storms later this evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of storms Sunday night, warmer in the week ahead

Latest News

Michael Ingold was charged with first-degree intentional homicide
$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing girlfriend in June
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services celebrated Monday crossing 10 million COVID-19...
Wisconsin marks 10 million vaccine doses delivered
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court