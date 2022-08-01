Excitement rises as Wisconsin Valley Fair approaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fairgrounds at Marathon Park in Wausau were busy Monday afternoon as crews set up for the 154th Wisconsin Valley Fair. Bright colors, food trucks, and rides packed into the park and down the midway.

“I left here last night around 6:30 and when I got here this morning the carnival had appeared so that makes it seem real,” said Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator.

9-year-old Bladen says he’s looking forward to the rides.

“Go on the rides… that go up high and stuff,” said Bladen.

Lee Greenwood will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 2, followed by a fireworks display put on by Fireworks Country. .38 Special will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Carly Pearce will perform on Thursday, Aug. 4. A rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday and the Draft Horse Show will take place on Sunday, followed by the Demolition Derby hosted by Crash Crazy Motorsports.

4-H judging begins Tuesday and goes throughout the week with the animals arriving Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair runs Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.