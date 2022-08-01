$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing girlfriend in June

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Shawano man is being held on $1 million cash bond for a woman’s death in June.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Wescott at 4:13 in the morning of June 25. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Ingold called 911 and said, “I just woke up and I checked on my girlfriend and she’s dead.”

At several points during the 911 call the dispatcher asked Ingold if he wanted to try CPR and if he knew CPR. He eventually said he didn’t know what that was and he didn’t know how to do it.

An autopsy determined 59-year-old Sheila Laudon had been strangled. The complaint cites a case 2 years earlier when Ingold was charged with strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated; Loudon was the victim in that case.

The complaint says when deputies questioned Ingold about the autopsy report showing Loudon was strangled to death, Ingold denied hitting or touching her.

Ingold was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation is continuing.

