News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

US senate candidate met with supporters of his campaign
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Mayor Katie Rosenberg
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Mayor Katie Rosenberg(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made his way to Wausau on Saturday. Barnes met with Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau for a meet and greet event.

Mandela Barnes is the front runner in the senate race after 3 other candidates dropped out this week.

Barnes was sure to thank Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer, for her endorsement after she dropped out of the race.

“To have her support in this race means a whole lot because we set out from the very beginning to build a broad coalition and I’m so proud to have her a part of it,” said Barnes.

Lieutenant Barnes stressed the importance of voting this election to beat his competitor Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
Miranda Miller
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house

Latest News

Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
Kicking off the first day of the Hmong Wausau Festival
Kicking off the first day of the Hmong Wausau Festival
A cold front will spark a few showers and a chance of storms Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: Next chances for wet weather Sunday night
Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy & warm on Sunday. Scattered showers & storms at night with a...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast