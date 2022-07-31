Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made his way to Wausau on Saturday. Barnes met with Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau for a meet and greet event.

Mandela Barnes is the front runner in the senate race after 3 other candidates dropped out this week.

Barnes was sure to thank Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer, for her endorsement after she dropped out of the race.

“To have her support in this race means a whole lot because we set out from the very beginning to build a broad coalition and I’m so proud to have her a part of it,” said Barnes.

Lieutenant Barnes stressed the importance of voting this election to beat his competitor Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.