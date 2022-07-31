News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Risk of storms Sunday night, warmer in the week ahead

Sunshine with some clouds and breezy to wrap up the weekend. A cold front will spark showers & storms Sunday night into early Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of July is here and we are going to wrap up Sunday on a bright/breezy note across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds as the day goes along, a bit breezy, and humid. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

A fair amount of sun, breezy, and a bit humid. Storm chances increase tonight.
A fair amount of sun, breezy, and a bit humid. Storm chances increase tonight.(WSAW)

A cold front will roll into the region Sunday night with showers and scattered storms possible. There is a chance of strong storms before midnight in the western half of the area. Gusty winds, downpours, and lightning will be the main threats. As the storms move out overnight, staying mostly cloudy leading up to daybreak on Monday. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

There may be storms Sunday night in the western half of the area that produce gusty winds,...
There may be storms Sunday night in the western half of the area that produce gusty winds, downpours, and lightning.(WSAW)
A cold front will usher in showers and a risk of storms later this evening.
A cold front will usher in showers and a risk of storms later this evening.(WSAW)
Showers with scattered storms will roll across the region through midnight.
Showers with scattered storms will roll across the region through midnight.(WSAW)
A cold front will exit the region after midnight.
A cold front will exit the region after midnight.(WSAW)

Morning clouds Monday will yield to some sunshine by the afternoon. A cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead. The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of showers or a storm later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday with limited sunshine. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 80s.

Parts of the week ahead will feature humid conditions.
Parts of the week ahead will feature humid conditions.(WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and less humid on Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could be another hot one with a mix of sun and clouds, humid. There is a chance of showers or storms with highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Miranda Miller
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail

Latest News

A cold front will spark a few showers and a chance of storms Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: Next chances for wet weather Sunday night
Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy & warm on Sunday. Scattered showers & storms at night with a...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Mainly clear tonight and quiet. Sun with some afternoon clouds Sunday. Showers and a chance of...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
The A/C will be on the low to moderate setting on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August