First Alert Weather: Risk of storms Sunday night, warmer in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of July is here and we are going to wrap up Sunday on a bright/breezy note across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds as the day goes along, a bit breezy, and humid. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will roll into the region Sunday night with showers and scattered storms possible. There is a chance of strong storms before midnight in the western half of the area. Gusty winds, downpours, and lightning will be the main threats. As the storms move out overnight, staying mostly cloudy leading up to daybreak on Monday. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Morning clouds Monday will yield to some sunshine by the afternoon. A cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead. The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of showers or a storm later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday with limited sunshine. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine and less humid on Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could be another hot one with a mix of sun and clouds, humid. There is a chance of showers or storms with highs near 90.

