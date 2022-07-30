Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges.

On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.

On May 24, 2022 the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released its final reconstruction report. In it, it said no violations were found during a post-crash inspection. However, a recommendation was not included on if criminal charges should be filed.

The Hoffman family said they would like criminal charges to be filed depending on the result of the report.

NewsChannel 7 reached out the Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert to see if his office would press charges in connection to the case. He responded with an email reading, “I reviewed the Wisconsin State Patrol reports and associated Wood County Sheriff’s Department reports and agree with the State Patrol that this should not be charged. This was a tragic event but not criminal negligence nor any other criminal offense.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Abby Hoffman, Tyson’s mother, to get her reactions. She sent the following statement.

“We are greatly appalled by the information received from Channel 7 this afternoon regarding our son’s tragic murder.

The lack of effort, respect and communication in this matter from WI State Patrol and Wood County Officials is very disturbing.

It is our belief that investigators are eager to blame a 6-year-old boy for his own senseless death because he got off a bus. But they are not interested in the actions of the responsible CDL licensed adult bus driver who opened the door to let him off the bus, failed to check the bus’s mirrors, and then proceeded to drag our 6-year-old son down the road before running him over.

Sadly, this is not the first time a child was killed in Wood County where the person responsible has faced no legal consequences. Why is the absence of accountability considered an acceptable response?”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.