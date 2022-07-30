Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments across the state are responding to increased calls on a monthly basis, and Wisconsin rapids saw one of the biggest increases in response calls in the state last year.

“In 2020 we ran 3976 calls. And in 2021 we actually had a huge jump, almost 15 percent to 4600 calls,” said Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief Todd Eckes.

Eckes says a population that’s steadily growing older is largely to blame.

“We do have a huge, high volume of aging population in Wisconsin Rapids. We have a lot of assisted living residences and a lot of nursing homes,” Eckes said.

He says he doesn’t expect a shift in the other direction for at least 10 or 15 years.

“We know that the population that’s going into retirement now is the largest population we had with Baby Boomers,” Eckes said

The increased age level of patients means an increase in the level of care needed, and while the EMS crews are prepared to handle things like heart issues and strokes, some local medical facilities aren’t.

“Things like that that need to go to a Level 2 trauma center, which would be like Marshfield or Wausau or at times we’ll even take them to Madison.”

Adding to the demand on first responder units is the fact that Wisconsin Rapids is also seeing a lot of calls from people with mild complaints.

“Over the last five to seven years, 911 has become almost like a primary health care for some people. We get that call for somebody that’s been sick for the last twelve hours and wants to go to the hospital,” Eckes said.

THEY SAY THEY WANT TO BE THERE IF YOU THINK YOU REALLY NEED EMERGENCY SERVICE, AND THEY’LL NEVER TURN DOWN SOMEONE WHO SAYS THEY NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITALK, BUT THEY RECOMMEND HAVING A BACKUP PLAN WITH FRIENDS OR FAMILY FOR MOST CASES.

“There’s always taxicabs, if it’s something not life-threatening,” Eckes said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.