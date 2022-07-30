News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen

Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.(Wausau PD Facebook)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is looking for a runaway teenager considered missing and endangered.

According to a Facebook post by the department, 17-year-old Morgan Torrens left home Tuesday, July 26. She was last seen that day near Marathon Park in Wausau.

Torrens has a history of running away from home.

She is approximately 5′8, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve white shirt with blue star pattern.

If you see her or are aware of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Wausau P.D. at 715-261-1200. Tips can also be shared online through Marathon County Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
Miranda Miller
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say

Latest News

The A/C will be on the low to moderate setting on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August
Emergency Response Calls Increase 7/29/2022
Emergency Response Calls Increase 7/29/2022
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls