Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is looking for a runaway teenager considered missing and endangered.

According to a Facebook post by the department, 17-year-old Morgan Torrens left home Tuesday, July 26. She was last seen that day near Marathon Park in Wausau.

Torrens has a history of running away from home.

She is approximately 5′8, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve white shirt with blue star pattern.

If you see her or are aware of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Wausau P.D. at 715-261-1200. Tips can also be shared online through Marathon County Crimestoppers.

