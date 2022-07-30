News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point collecting community feedback for comprehensive plan

City will hold community events and ask for input on the future of the city
City of Stevens Point prepares comprehensive plan
City of Stevens Point prepares comprehensive plan(wsaw)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is looking for community feedback to update its comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan creates a vision or goal for a city’s future. The plan gauges the changes people would like to see in their community.

“Comprehensive plan is kind of our overview of where we want to see ourselves as a community in the next 10 years or so,” said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

Comprehensive plans are usually planned in a formal setting or meeting, but this year the city wants to interact with its residents on a social level.

“So we’re having block parties, so it’s not just come to this formal meeting and tell us what you think. We want to go to you. We’re going to have some fun, some games, some refreshments, and in a casual environment, talk about where you want your neighborhood to go,” said Mayor Wiza.

Community engagement activities like surveys, workshops and events are where the city will collect the communities input.

“Generally we want the residents because those are the taxpayers who are spending their money. We want to know what their priorities are,” said Mayor Wiza.

The events and surveys will allow people to express their likes and dislikes of the city.

“And we’re going to take all of that data once we’re done, and begin to formulate our comprehensive guiding plan for the next decade,” said Wiza.

The comprehensive plan will be a future layout and landscape of the city for years to come.

“And I don’t know if that’s been done before in our area. But that’s what we’re doing here in point because we want good things to come out of this,” said Wiza.

Mayor Wiza expects the final comprehensive plan to be complete in the middle or end of next year. In the meantime, you can take the online comprehensive survey here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s Pizza announces places that will sell its frozen pizzas

Latest News

No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
The A/C will be on the low to moderate setting on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August
Marathon County 1 of 15 counties nationwide selected for national health study
Marathon County 1 of 15 counties nationwide selected for national health study