Stevens Point collecting community feedback for comprehensive plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is looking for community feedback to update its comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan creates a vision or goal for a city’s future. The plan gauges the changes people would like to see in their community.

“Comprehensive plan is kind of our overview of where we want to see ourselves as a community in the next 10 years or so,” said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

Comprehensive plans are usually planned in a formal setting or meeting, but this year the city wants to interact with its residents on a social level.

“So we’re having block parties, so it’s not just come to this formal meeting and tell us what you think. We want to go to you. We’re going to have some fun, some games, some refreshments, and in a casual environment, talk about where you want your neighborhood to go,” said Mayor Wiza.

Community engagement activities like surveys, workshops and events are where the city will collect the communities input.

“Generally we want the residents because those are the taxpayers who are spending their money. We want to know what their priorities are,” said Mayor Wiza.

The events and surveys will allow people to express their likes and dislikes of the city.

“And we’re going to take all of that data once we’re done, and begin to formulate our comprehensive guiding plan for the next decade,” said Wiza.

The comprehensive plan will be a future layout and landscape of the city for years to come.

“And I don’t know if that’s been done before in our area. But that’s what we’re doing here in point because we want good things to come out of this,” said Wiza.

Mayor Wiza expects the final comprehensive plan to be complete in the middle or end of next year. In the meantime, you can take the online comprehensive survey here.

