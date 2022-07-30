News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall

Tempe police say no one was injured.
Tempe police say no one was injured.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills Mall on Friday evening.

Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no one was injured.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said, ‘Somebody’s been shot. Run, get out,’” she said.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed more than 10 police cars surrounding one entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s Pizza announces places that will sell its frozen pizzas

Latest News

No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boys death
Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car...
WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
City of Stevens Point prepares comprehensive plan
Stevens Point collecting community feedback for comprehensive plan