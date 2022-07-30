News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay.

The code, based on the then-unwritten Navajo language, confounded Japanese military cryptologists. The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the day the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to participating in the celebration this year and seeing a museum built in honor of the Code Talkers.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,’” she said Saturday. “That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
Miranda Miller
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

Latest News

A cold front will spark a few showers and a chance of storms Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: Next chances for wet weather Sunday night
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony
A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease.
16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others