First Alert Weather: Next chances for wet weather Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A ridge of high pressure has built into the western Great Lakes and will allow for pleasant late July weather conditions for the rest of the weekend. A starlit sky Saturday night and another one that you could open up the windows to let in some of the comfortable air outside. Lows by Sunday morning are in the mid to upper 50s in the Northwoods, to around 60 in Central Wisconsin.

Mainly clear and tranquil Saturday night. (WSAW)

Don't forget the sunblock on Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start Sunday with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Breezy and a bit more humid. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. It will be a great afternoon to catch one of the last few Woodchucks games this season. A cold front will be driving ESE through the region Sunday night into early Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Sunday evening into the overnight hours well before daybreak on Monday. No severe storms are expected, but storms could produce some downpours, brief gusty winds, and some lightning. Rainfall could range from a tenth to at most a half of an inch.

Showers and storms will be possible later Sunday evening. (WSAW)

A cold front will spark a few showers and a chance of storms Sunday night. (WSAW)

The wet weather will exit well before daybreak on Monday. (WSAW)

Monday will feature clouds during the morning with some sunshine developing by the afternoon. A bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The outlook for mid-week is not shaping to be quite as hot as previous indications were showing. No less, it will be rather warm as we get into the first week of August, along with the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Partly cloudy and a bit humid Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of showers or storms Tuesday night. Wednesday is variably cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will be passing by the region Wednesday evening with less humid conditions returning Thursday. A fair amount of sun Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s.

The high pressure "heat dome" will be moving east and pushing hotter air toward the area. (WSAW)

Heating up again on Friday with more sun than clouds. Highs rising to around 90. Next Saturday, August 6th is partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

