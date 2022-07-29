Woodchucks Pluck Win From Ducks

Wausau, Wisc. - The Wausau Woodchucks (29-27) endured a long battle against the Madison Mallards (23-34) on a chilly Thursday evening, winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 9th inning with a score of 8-5. Chucks pitcher Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) put on a show, pitching a full 5 innings and giving up just three runs.

Key Highlights

After a quiet first inning, the Woodchucks got things started off with a bang, scoring two runs in the bottom of the 2nd. The game remained quiet on both fronts for the next several innings thanks to strong pitching, however the Mallards managed to sneak in a few runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Wausau would rally back in the bottom of the 7th inning with a clutch double by Chase Hug (Evansville) to make things interesting, eventually scoring himself on a base knock by Nik Levensteins (North Georgia) to tie things up at 5 runs apiece.

The Chucks and Mallards were in a gridlock as the game went into the bottom of the 9th inning. After a walk and an error put two on base for the Woodchucks, Tyler Cox (Eckerd) took advantage of the opportunity by launching the game-winning three-run homerun over the right field wall to give the Chucks the win.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park Sunday, July 31st to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05pm. Sunday’s game is Faith and Family Day. Come cheer on the Chucks and enjoy family, friends and fellowship! Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

