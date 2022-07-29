News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Joni Ernst plays in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game
Iowa lawmakers swap Field of Dreams for Nationals Park
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL, hits the field for Alabama in the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Mo Brooks represents Alabama in Congressional Baseball Game
Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an...
Former teacher facing sex abuse charge involving 7-year-old student, police say