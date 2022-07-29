Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ALMOND

The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

ANTIGO

The Langlade County Fair is July 28-31 at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo. The fairgrounds are located at 1633 Neva Road. Click here for an itinerary and cost information.

EDGAR

The Edgar FFA Alumni Annual Tractor and Truck Pull is Saturday, July 30 at 11 at E.L.M Repair & Refrigeration Inc. It’s located at 127441 Opportunity Lane in Edgar. Click here for a schedule of events.

MARSHFIELD

Hub City Days are Friday and Saturday in downtown Marshfield. It’s the 19th year of the event. There are dozens of events throughout the two-day celebration. Click here for a schedule of events.

MEDFORD

Rumblefest and Medford Motors will team up for Grease Drive-In in at the Medford City Park on Friday, July 29. Movie Previews are set to start at 8:45 and the Feature Movie will begin at 9 p.m. or dark. Admission is free. Guests are asked to learn how to turn off their vehicle’s automatic headlights before the movie starts.

The Taylor County Fair is from July 28 until July 31. The Taylor County Fairgrounds are located at Hwy 13 and Hwy 64. Click here for more information.

MERRILL

Lobsterfest is Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Ballyhoos in Merrill. Festivities start at noon with bounce houses, cotton candy, drinks and music. Tickets may still be available online or by calling the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 715-848-7207. NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor.

PLOVER

Celebrate Plover 2022 is July 30-31 at Lake Pacawa. Guest are invited to see the newly renovated park which includes new bandshell, splash+play, all-inclusive ADA playground, and so much more. Organizers will have children’s inflatables, market vendors, outdoor business expo, fire department water fights, food/beverages, entertainment, and don’t forget and fireworks at dusk. Click here for more information.

RHINELANDER

The Oneida County Fair is July 28-31 at Pioneer Park. It’s located at 705 Martin Lynch Dr. Click here for a full entertainment line-up.

STEVENS POINT

The Central Wisconsin Promise Walk for Preeclampsia Event will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Pfiffner Pioneer Park. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

WAUSAU

The annual paddle pub crawl is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kayakers will launch from The Eagles Club/Everest Park to Trails End Bar. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

Hmong Wausau Festival is July 30-31 at People’s State Bank Sports Complex, located at 602 E Kent St., in Wausau. Marathon County is home to the largest population of Hmong in the state, so it is an opportunity for non-Hmong people to learn about and enjoy Hmong-American culture through food, shopping, performances, or sports.

The Wausau 24 is July 29 at noon until July 31 at 4 p.m. at Nine Mile County Forest. The Wausau 24 weekend starts with the Wausau Trail Run for the running enthusiast and music for all. Saturday morning is the start of all riding events including the 6, 12 and 24 hour mountain bike races. Kids’ races and events will be held on Saturday. During the course of the weekend, Dirt Town will have plenty of food trucks providing food and beverages to the racers and visitors alike. For the spectators: Dirt Town, Red Bud Road Crossing and Checkpoint Charlie are great locations to cheer on the racers. Saturday evening, listen to music while drinking beverages from local micro-brew, Red Eye Brewing Company.

The Wausau Woodchucks will host Faith & Family day on Sunday at noon. The event includes fun, fellowship, faith, friends and of course, Woodchucks baseball! The first pitch is 1:05 p.m.

A blood drive will be held Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fleet Farm in Wausau. All presenting donors will receive a $10 coupon active immediately. Please call The Community Blood Center at 800-280-4102 to schedule your lifesaving donation. You may also visit www.communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “donate now” and enter sponsor code OT115.

WESTON

Color Me for a Cure is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Dale’s Weston Lanes. The event is an afternoon to raise funds for Adrenal Cortical Cancer Research. Click here for more information.

Looking ahead? Visit our Community Calendar to view upcoming events.

