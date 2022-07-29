News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s Pizza announces places that will sell its frozen pizzas

Latest News

Marathon County 1 of 15 counties nationwide selected for national health study
Marathon County 1 of 15 counties nationwide selected for national health study
Sarah Godlewski drops out of race for U.S. Senate
Sarah Godlewski drops out of race for U.S. Senate, endorses Mandela Barnes
City to hold Informational Block Party's 7/29/2022
City of Stevens Point to hold informational block parties
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda