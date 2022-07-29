News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers Appoints Rebecca Maki-Wallander as Adams County District Attorney

Rebecca Maki-Wallander
Rebecca Maki-Wallander(State of Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) -  Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Rebecca Maki-Wallander to serve as Adams County District Attorney.

Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Tania Bonnett’s election to the Adams County Circuit Court.

“It is with great honor that I accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as district attorney for Adams County,” said Maki-Wallander. “The foundation of community partnerships with law enforcement and community stakeholders built by my predecessor will be invaluable as I step into my role as district attorney. I look forward to maintaining those partnerships in order to pursue justice with integrity, fairness and respect. As district attorney, I am committed to serving the people of Adams County in the pursuit of justice.”

Maki-Wallander will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

Maki-Wallander has served as an assistant district attorney in Adams County for the past five years. She primarily handles felony cases, including reckless homicide, sexual assault, drug crimes, domestic violence, and sensitive crimes involving children.

Previously, she spent seven years working for the Ho-Chunk Nation as a tribal attorney and tribal prosecutor. Maki-Wallander is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and grew up on the Lac du Flambeau Reservation.

