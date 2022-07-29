First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week wraps up Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, not humid, and comfortable temps for late July. Highs on Friday are in the mid to upper 70s. Turning mainly clear for Friday night and tranquil. Overnight lows in the low 50s north, and low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Great weather on tap for Saturday to be out on the bike trail. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine this weekend and warmer. (WSAW)

The weekend gets underway on Saturday with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. A bit warmer Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 80s.

Showers with a chance of storms Sunday night. (WSAW)

A cold front shifts east early Monday morning with showers and a chance of a storm. (WSAW)

A cold front will be shifting east on Monday, taking showers and any storms off to the east. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers or a storm will be Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front. No strong or severe storms are anticipated, and there is no need for a First Alert Weather Day. No less, some downpours, brief gusty winds, and lightning will be the main aspects of any storms we experience.

Turning more humid next week with dew points in the 60s to low to mid 70s. (WSAW)

Monday starts off with some clouds, breaking for sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Warming up on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and daytime temps rebounding into the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance Tuesday night of showers or a storm.

The scorching heat that we have dodged as of late will move into the western Great Lakes in the week ahead. (WSAW)

The heat index could rise into the upper 90s to near 100 Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

The heat index could rise into the mid to upper 90s in parts of the region on Thursday. (WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday are possible First Alert Weather Days for the potential of dangerously hot conditions. Intervals of the sun along with some clouds Wednesday, hot, and humid. Highs are in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There could be scattered showers or storms Wednesday night. Thursday is partly sunny, continued hot and steamy. A risk of afternoon showers or storms north. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values Thursday afternoon may reach the low to mid 90s. The criteria for a First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous heat is either air temperatures or heat index values reaching 95° or higher. Wednesday is shaping up to reach that level, while Thursday could be borderline. We will continue to monitor this as the days go along and see if it will continue to be this hot.

In the wake of all of this heat, turning less humid and a bit cooler by next Friday, August 5th. Highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.