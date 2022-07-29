First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather for the last weekend of July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Excellant weather to end the month of July. Remaining cool in the mid-70s Friday with sunny skies. Sunshine will last throughout the weekend with a 10-degree temperature spike. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s.

Great weather ahead for the last weekend of July (WSAW)

Tracking the next weather maker arriving as early as late Sunday night ahead of a frontal system. However, likely chances for rain showers to occur early Monday morning. Minor rain accumulations under a quarter-inch. Highs remain in the 80s with mugginess in-store.

Tracking rain showers for early Monday morning ahead of a frontal system (WSAW)

Hot and humid for Tuesday through Thursday, with possible First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. More sun than clouds Wednesday and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index values during the afternoon in the mid 90s to near 100°. Three is a chance of showers or storms Wednesday night.

High temperatures will spike mid next week into the 90s. (WSAW)

Heat indices may make a run towards the triple digits Wednesday (WSAW)

Thursday continues the heat with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 90s, heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°. We will continue to monitor the high-temperature trends for the upcoming week. If heat index values are 95° or higher, a First Alert Weather Day will be possible for dangerously hot conditions.

