News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather for the last weekend of July

Staying dry and sunny through the weekend. Tracking the next weather maker Monday, then a hot and muggy warm up.
Tracking the next weather maker as early as Monday morning then a hot and muggy warm up
Tracking the next weather maker as early as Monday morning then a hot and muggy warm up(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Excellant weather to end the month of July. Remaining cool in the mid-70s Friday with sunny skies. Sunshine will last throughout the weekend with a 10-degree temperature spike. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s.

Great weather ahead for the last weekend of July
Great weather ahead for the last weekend of July(WSAW)

Tracking the next weather maker arriving as early as late Sunday night ahead of a frontal system. However, likely chances for rain showers to occur early Monday morning. Minor rain accumulations under a quarter-inch. Highs remain in the 80s with mugginess in-store.

Tracking rain showers for early Monday morning ahead of a frontal system
Tracking rain showers for early Monday morning ahead of a frontal system(WSAW)

Hot and humid for Tuesday through Thursday, with possible First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. More sun than clouds Wednesday and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index values during the afternoon in the mid 90s to near 100°. Three is a chance of showers or storms Wednesday night.

High temperatures will spike mid next week into the 90s.
High temperatures will spike mid next week into the 90s.(WSAW)
Heat indices may make a run towards the triple digits Wednesday
Heat indices may make a run towards the triple digits Wednesday(WSAW)

Thursday continues the heat with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 90s, heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°. We will continue to monitor the high-temperature trends for the upcoming week. If heat index values are 95° or higher, a First Alert Weather Day will be possible for dangerously hot conditions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Bradley Zeman
Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

Latest News

A good deal of sun Saturday, partly cloudy Sunday. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant Temperatures for late July
Sun mixed with clouds Thursday afternoon and a bit breezy. Ch. showers north. Warming up for...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday