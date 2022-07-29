News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail

Miranda Miller
Miranda Miller(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence.

Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier.

Court documents state Miller was driving in the town of Colburn in Chippewa County on July 22, 2017 when she struck a pick-up truck. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Goodwin, was fatally injured. Crash reconstruction showed Miller was driving west on 170th Avenue approaching County Highway G. Miller would have encountered a stop at the intersection. Investigators said at the time of impact Miller’s vehicle was traveling between 18-34 mph and Goodwin’s vehicle was traveling at speeds between 40-60 mph. Investigators said it would have been mathematically possible Miller stopped, but based on witness statements and a statement from Miller, it is unlikely that she did.

Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a cell signal but did not remember the crash. WEAU reports Miller was found guilty in January by a jury.

Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation. A Chippewa County Judge allowed her to serve her sentence in another county if it did not cost Chippewa County. Jail records showed she arrived at the Marathon County Jail on Thursday. She’s expected to conclude her sentence on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s Pizza announces places that will sell its frozen pizzas

Latest News

The A/C will be on the low to moderate setting on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August
Rebecca Maki-Wallander
Gov. Evers Appoints Rebecca Maki-Wallander as Adams County District Attorney
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house
Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes
Statement: Sarah Godlewski is suspending U.S. Senate campaign