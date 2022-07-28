YMCA of the Northwoods receives $1M donation for expansion project

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is getting a facelift. A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of an expansion and renovation project for the facility Thursday morning.

Staff at the YMCA say the renovations wouldn’t be possible without the help of multiple donors and a generous $1 million-dollar donation.

The YMCA Building for the Future Capital Project is a 14,000-square foot, multimillion-dollar expansion, and renovation of the existing building.

“In looking at what the YMCA will be able to do is an additional gymnasium that’s going to provide opportunities for recreation for healthy living for all ages within our community,” said Ryan Zietlow, the CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods.

A gym with pickleball courts, a walking track, and a gymnastics center are just a few of the new amenities the renovated Y will be able to offer.

“The most exciting piece is it opens up opportunities for all in our community a safe, affordable place to belong,” said Zietlow.

The $1 million-dollar donation from Gale Wilcox of Rhinelander helped to make the expansion possible.

“Thanks to our big donor at the end here we went over and above our goal and can do even bigger and better things for the YMCA, which means bigger and better things for our community,” said Dr. Judy Pagano, the building campaign chair for the YMCA of the Northwoods.

The surplus in donations has allowed the YMCA to expand beyond its original expansion plan.

“That $ 1-million dollar, what it allowed us to do is to look beyond just an 8,000 sq. ft. gymnasium and allowed us to look at repurposing our aerobics studio to be a gathering space,” said Zietlow.

The building campaign chair for the YMCA of the Northwoods said the donations are proof of the kindness in the community.

“It’s so heartwarming. This is such a generous community,” said Dr. Pagano.

The CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods said the expansion and renovation will be complete by the middle of 2023.

