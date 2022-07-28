News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Dells celebrates National Waterpark Day

The area is home to over 200 waterslides which require 16 million gallons of water.
July 28 is National Waterpark Day.
July 28 is National Waterpark Day.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waterpark Capital of the World is celebrating National Waterpark Day.

The Wisconsin Dells is home to over 200 waterslides which need an estimated 16 million gallons of water. The history of waterparks and waterslides in the area dates back to the 1970s where the first outdoor waterslides were installed and made out of concrete.

In the 1989, the first indoor waterpark opened at the Polynesian Resort and was a game-changer to make the Dells a year-round destination.

The Wisconsin Dells has held the title of Waterpark Capital of the World for 16 consecutive years.

Some of the superlatives the resorts in Wisconsin Dells hold include the following:

  • Noah’s Ark: Home to America’s largest outdoor waterpark
  • Mt. Olympus: Home to North America’s first rotating waterslide, Medusa’s Slidewheel
  • Wilderness Resort: Home to America’s largest indoor/outdoor combination waterpark

Kalahari Resorts is hosting a celebration in recognition of National Waterpark Day. The fun activities include music, themed cocktails, exciting giveaways, and family poolside activities.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

Emily Davies, Dale Ryman selected for WBA Debate planning team
NewsChannel 7 to air U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 7; Davies, Ryman selected for WBA planning team
Highway 34 and County Road DB intersection
Project to redesign Knowlton interesection to begin Aug. 8
Benefit to conquer Peters Plus for Edgar teen
Benefit for Edgar teen fighting Peters Plus Syndrome
Ashlynn Baeseman and her mom, Sommer, high-five after Ashlynn finishes running the bases at...
‘Conquering Peters Plus with Grit and Grace’ to benefit Edgar teen