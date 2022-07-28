News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

YMCA of the Northwoods expansion project possible due to many donors
YMCA of the Northwoods expansion project possible due to generosity of many donors
Project Lifesaver helping to track at-risk people who go missing
Project Lifesaver helping to track at-risk people who go missing
A good deal of sun Saturday, partly cloudy Sunday. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant Temperatures for late July
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family