News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Project to redesign Knowlton interesection to begin Aug. 8

Highway 34 and County Road DB intersection
Highway 34 and County Road DB intersection(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to redesign the intersection of State Highway 34 and County Highway DB/Old Highway 51 in Knowlton will begin Aug. 8.

The redesign was proposed due to the number of crashes in the area.

“There were 14 crashes with varying degrees of severity, and to address those crashes the department obtained some safety funds to apply toward some improvements at the intersection,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Project Manager Mark Steidl during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March.

He said the biggest contributing factors for crashes are drivers running stop signs and lack of visibility of oncoming traffic.

During construction Highway 34 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures and flagging operations. County DB and Old 51 Road will be closed; there is no signed detour route.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Wausau City Council
Plans for mall site development proposed

Latest News

Benefit to conquer Peters Plus for Edgar teen
Benefit for Edgar teen fighting Peters Plus Syndrome
Ashlynn Baeseman and her mom, Sommer, high-five after Ashlynn finishes running the bases at...
‘Conquering Peters Plus with Grit and Grace’ to benefit Edgar teen
American Red Cross looking for blood donations to avoid summer shortage
American Red Cross in need of blood
Goats give Ecology Lesson 7/27/2022
Goats give Ecology Lesson 7/27/2022