Project to redesign Knowlton interesection to begin Aug. 8

KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to redesign the intersection of State Highway 34 and County Highway DB/Old Highway 51 in Knowlton will begin Aug. 8.

The redesign was proposed due to the number of crashes in the area.

“There were 14 crashes with varying degrees of severity, and to address those crashes the department obtained some safety funds to apply toward some improvements at the intersection,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Project Manager Mark Steidl during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March.

He said the biggest contributing factors for crashes are drivers running stop signs and lack of visibility of oncoming traffic.

During construction Highway 34 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures and flagging operations. County DB and Old 51 Road will be closed; there is no signed detour route.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.