News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NewsChannel 7 to air U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 7; Davies, Ryman selected for WBA planning team

Emily Davies, Dale Ryman selected for WBA Debate planning team
Emily Davies, Dale Ryman selected for WBA Debate planning team(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will host two debates this fall leading up to the election.

Qualifying U.S. Senate candidates will be invited to participate in a debate on Oct. 7 and qualifying gubernatorial candidates will be invited to participate in a debate on Oct. 14. Both will take place at 7 p.m. Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin will participate in the production of each debate. Details including panelists and format will be announced later. Both of these debates will air on WZAW-TV.

The primary election is Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.

NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies and Dale Ryman have been selected for the planning team for the Oct. 7 U.S. Senate Debate.

Both debates will be moderated by veteran television debate moderator and WBA Hall of Fame inductee Jill Geisler.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers