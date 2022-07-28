NewsChannel 7 to air U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 7; Davies, Ryman selected for WBA planning team

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will host two debates this fall leading up to the election.

Qualifying U.S. Senate candidates will be invited to participate in a debate on Oct. 7 and qualifying gubernatorial candidates will be invited to participate in a debate on Oct. 14. Both will take place at 7 p.m. Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin will participate in the production of each debate. Details including panelists and format will be announced later. Both of these debates will air on WZAW-TV.

The primary election is Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.

NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies and Dale Ryman have been selected for the planning team for the Oct. 7 U.S. Senate Debate.

Both debates will be moderated by veteran television debate moderator and WBA Hall of Fame inductee Jill Geisler.

