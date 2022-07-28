News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield native Adam Stenavich opens his first training camp as Packers OC

Adam Stenavich watches over Packers training camp on the first day
Adam Stenavich watches over Packers training camp on the first day(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Adam Stenavich has been on the Packers’ coaching staff since 2019. For the first time in his career, he assumed the role of offensive coordinator at the Packers training camp.

Stenavich was promoted to the role on Jan. 31 after former offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett took the head coach role with the Denver Broncos. Stenavich’s touch on the playbook is already apparent to some Packers’ veterans.

“I can see some of the little, minute details that he’s changed over the offseason and how we’re going to put that into our offensive scheme and how that’s going to fit in on gameday,” wide receiver Randall Cobb said.

Stenavich is known for his role as the offensive lines coach, consistently producing one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. That translated to his duties as run game coordinator last season.

“He’s going to be a big piece for us. I think he’s going to do a great job of marrying our running game and passing game with some of our play-action stuff,” Cobb said.

One of those running backs, AJ Dillon, is excited for what Steno can bring.

“I think he’s really took hold of that role. I think he’s done a great job, everyone respects him so much,” Dillon said.

Stenavich had a few of his former Marshfield coaches attending practice, including Jim McDonald, who stopped to say hi to his old player.

“It’s kind of surreal and hard to believe. I can’t name all of the stops he’s had. He was in five different colleges, he worked his way up. Played at Michigan. He earned his keep, I’m very proud of him,” McDonald said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

