Hmong Wausau Festival to be held this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 5th annual Hmong Wausau Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at People’s Sports Complex.

The event typically attracts about 9,000 people and is an opportunity for people with Hmong heritage to come together from all over the country and celebrate their culture.

Marathon County is also home to the largest population of Hmong in the state, so it is an opportunity for non-Hmong people to learn about and enjoy Hmong-American culture through food, shopping, performances, or sports.

People’s Sports Complex is located at 602 E. Kent Street.

