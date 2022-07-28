First Alert Weather: Temperature drop Thursday, warming for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday will be the coolest day of the week as temperatures drop nearly 10-degrees. Highs will vary across the region, with the coolest temperatures in the Northwoods, with slightly higher temperatures for areas south. This cooldown will be brief as temperatures warm back to the 80s over the weekend.

A brief cooldown in store Thursday (WSAW)

Cool air flows into the Badger State Thursday as a cold front slides east Thursday morning. Breezy northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph by the afternoon. A varation in highs from North to South. Highs at 70 or lower in the Northwoods, with low 70s for areas in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny skies with clouds mixing in the Northwoods by the afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles or a stray showers is possible in Northern Wisconsin for the second half of Thursday. Though, majority of areas will remain completely dry.

Northwest winds will allow for cool air to flow into the area (WSAW)

Clouds will increase for the afternoon and mix with sunrise. A stray shower is possible in the Northwoods (WSAW)

A few degrees warmer Friday with forecast highs near mid-70s. Less breezy with northwest gusts between 15-20 mph. Skies will feature a sun and cloud mix. Turning warmer for the weekend with highs warming back to the mid-80s. Weather conditions expected to remain dry with lots of sunshine. Next weather maker will make an apperance at the start of the new work week. Showers and thunderstorms to likely impact Monday, but may arrive as early as late Sunday night.

Highs will warm back to the 80s for the upcoming weekend (WSAW)

Showers and Thunderstorms will be possible for Monday and the next likely weather maker (WSAW)

The start of August will begin to warm above normal. Mugginess returns Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the 80s. Temperatures turn hot starting Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. A period of hot and muggy weather may be on the way for the end of the next work week.

Hot and muggy conditions will flow into the area for mid-week next week (WSAW)

