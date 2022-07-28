News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Pleasant Temperatures for late July

Intervals of sun and clouds will be the theme by day with a comfortably cool for Thursday night and Friday night.
A good deal of sun Saturday, partly cloudy Sunday. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine and intervals of clouds for the remainder of Thursday afternoon and breezy. A few showers are possible in parts of the Northwoods through early Thursday evening. Afternoon temps will peak in the low 70s in the north, low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin. It will be good weather for Thursday evening to check out the Woodchucks at Athletic Park. Temps are in the 70s to the upper 60s with a few clouds.

A few spotty showers are possible in the north into early Thursday evening.
Partly cloudy and a bit breezy at first pitch. Diminishing winds and dry through the game.
A few clouds and tranquil Thursday night into Friday morning.
Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the low 50s north, low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A fair amount of sunshine to wrap up the work week on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Good weather on the way for Friday to spend at the pool.
Warmer for this weekend with a good deal of sun on Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is partly cloudy, warm, and a bit humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

The next cold front will roll across North Central Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday morning. Showers with a chance of scattered storms are expected. We do not anticipate strong to severe storms, but there will be downpours and brief gusty winds possible with any storms. Once the wet weather exits on Monday morning, clouds break for some sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Hot and humid for Tuesday through Thursday, with possible First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. More sun than clouds Wednesday and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index values during the afternoon in the mid 90s to near 100°. Three is a chance of showers or storms Wednesday night. Thursday continues the heat with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 90s, heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°.

Hot & humid conditions are expected by mid-week in Wisconsin.
We will continue to monitor the high-temperature trends for the upcoming week. If heat index values are 95° or higher, a First Alert Weather Day will be possible for dangerously hot conditions.

