‘Conquering Peters Plus with Grit and Grace’ to benefit Edgar teen

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A benefit will get underway Thursday, July 28 to benefit a teen battling a rare syndrome. The benefit runs though Saturday at the Edgar Softball Complex. It will support 15-year-old Ashlynn Baeseman who’s living with Peters Plus Syndrome.

Peters Plus syndrome affects many different parts of the body. The most commonly affected parts are the eyes. But for Ashlynn, she doesn’t let the disease define her.

“One of the things to keep life normal has been to come out here to the softball team, Thursday nights and watch one of her favorite teams,” Ashlynn’s mom, Sommer Baeseman said.

All throughout Ashlynn’s life, she’s had to undergo many surgeries. From her spinal cord to both of her feet being reconstructed, but the majority of them were done to her eyes.

“She can’t see the game, but she can definitely listen to it and just enjoys the camaraderie of it and loves all the teams and the families,” Sommer explained. But one team specifically, “Strobes Garage, and their families, they have fallen in love with Ashlynn as well.”

The team decided to put on a four-day benefit for Ashlynn to ‘Conquer Peters Plus’ and help cover the medical expenses she and her family have endured so far.

“It was a surprise to us,” Sommer said.

For about two or three years, there were conversations about having a benefit for Ashlyn to raise money for seeing eye-dog.

“I think by December, we were kind of surprised with, ‘Hey, would it be okay with you if we did the benefit?’” Sommer explained.

“No, it was October,” Ashlynn said as she corrected her mom.

“Oh, It was October. And so we thought about it and said yeah, let’s go ahead and do it,” Sommer said as she corrected herself.

“You live in a community for so long. And I’m sure that there have been community members that look at Ashlynn and think that there’s nothing wrong, they may have heard, you know, parts of our story, but not our whole story. And the community outpouring since this has all kind of been put together has been incredible,” Sommer said. “I want people to know that my husband and I are doing everything to make Ashlynn as independent as she can be. So that when she turns 18 she feels comfortable going out into the world and can live a successful life.”

As for Ashlynn, she is ‘conquering’ the disease day by day.

“Yes, there are days that are hard, right? And there are days that your eyes bother the heck out of you, right? But she doesn’t let it stop her... she’s resilient,” her mom said as she looked at her.

The benefit will start at 6 p.m. with a women’s and men’s wooden bat softball tournament. Slab will kick off Friday night with live music from 7-11 p.m. Saturday there will be a 5K run/walk that starts at 9:15 a.m. with a kids run at 9 a.m. There will also be a beanbag tournament at 1 p.m. with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and live music all day long. Sunday there will be bingo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

