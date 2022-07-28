News and First Alert Weather App
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fans of chicken and waffle fries, Chick-fil-A plans to open in Eau Claire.

Chick-fil-A is proposing to construct a new “single story 5,000 square foot free-standing restaurant, dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities” in Eau Claire. This is according to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda.

At its meeting on Aug. 1, 2022 the Plan Commission will review the site plan.

According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an “approximate 1.75-acre parcel” located near the northwest corner of the U.S. Highway 53 and Golf Road intersection in the City of Eau Claire. The general location of the site is on the east side of the Oakwood Mall Drive, just north of Olive Garden.

Per the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the Chick-fil-A site’s land use is designated as commercial.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website.

