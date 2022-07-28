American Red Cross in need of blood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - the American Red cross is seeing about a 20% drop in blood supply.

The North Central Regional office in Wausau is offering incentives for those who give. Throughout the month of August, those who donate will be given a $10 e-gift card. Plus, be entered into a drawing to win gas for a year.

More importantly, the Red Cross says the downward trend they’re seeing this summer is a big concern.

“It’s really important to fuel up that blood supply,” said Wendy Savage, executive director of the North Central Region. “The need is constant. It’s an easy process. It’s really important to people that need these products, both blood and platelets. It’s just absolutely lifesaving.”

Savage adds, they do ask you to arrange a donation time so you’re not waiting more than you need to.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-25:

Adams:

Adams

8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St.

Langlade:

Antigo

8/1/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saints Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church, 819 3rd Ave.

Marathon:

Mosinee

8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 901 Eleventh St.

Wausau

8/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wausau Elks Lodge 248, 414 Scott St.

Oneida:

Rhinelander

8/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cabaret Cove, 1540 Pueblo Dr.

Portage:

Plover

8/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Divine Word Lutheran Church, 2501 Plover Springs Dr.

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave.

Rosholt

8/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rosholt High School, 346 W Randolph St.

Stevens Point

8/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/5/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/6/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/12/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

8/19/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/20/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

8/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Vilas:

Eagle River

8/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peters Church, 5001 County Road G

Wood:

Pittsville

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lions Club Building, 5572 Fourth Ave.

Wisconsin Rapids

8/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., McMillan Library, 490 E. Grand Ave.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.