State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

The trooper’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the State Patrol.
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash on July 27, 2022 near Black River Falls.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper is hurt after a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 94.

The crash happened shortly after midnight, according to a Facebook post from the State Patrol. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed at 12:30 a.m.

According to the post, the injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash happened when the trooper had stopped another vehicle two miles south of Highway 54 on I-94, near mile marker 118. A passing semi truck driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the trooper’s cruiser on the back quarter panel while the trooper was in his vehicle and also hit the vehicle that had been pulled over. The driver of the semi and the driver of the vehicle that had been stopped were not hurt in the crash, according to the post.

The State Patrol did a post-crash inspection, and the crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The DOT closed at least one lane of I-94 eastbound for almost five hours.

No information about the crash, including whether anyone received citations, was available from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down in order to provide a “safety zone” for emergency or maintenance vehicles along roadways in the state. Failing to move over can result in fines and the loss of driving privileges.

