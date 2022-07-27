News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORTS: Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of U.S. Senate race

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Alex Lasry is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat, according to reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks executive is expected to endorse Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race, reports WISN’s Matt Smith.

Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news Wednesday.

Bice reports that Barnes is now the frontrunner to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race this week.

Lasry’s campaign has not released a statement. An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Lasry spent $12 million on his campaign for U.S. Senate.

The primary election is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum sell out in 1 day

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"