REPORTS: Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of U.S. Senate race

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Alex Lasry is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat, according to reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks executive is expected to endorse Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race, reports WISN’s Matt Smith.

NEW: Source confirms Alex Lasry is planning to withdraw from the U.S. Senate Democratic primary today and endorse Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes pic.twitter.com/CDTxnLIQjx — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 27, 2022

Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news Wednesday.

Sources: Alex Lasry will withdraw from Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate primary, solidifying Mandela Barnes' front-runner status https://t.co/2HCAaMXhA9 via @journalsentinel — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) July 27, 2022

Bice reports that Barnes is now the frontrunner to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race this week.

In the words of @packers broadcaster Wayne Larrivee:



There. Is. Your. Dagger.



Congratulations @TheOtherMandela on wrapping up the nomination. On to November! #wisen https://t.co/M6DIw9emCl — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) July 27, 2022

.@AlexLasryWI’s departure from the race solidifies Lt Gov Mandela Barnes’ status as clear frontrunner to take on US Sen Ron Johnson in Nov. — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) July 27, 2022

Lasry’s campaign has not released a statement. An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Lasry spent $12 million on his campaign for U.S. Senate.

The primary election is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.