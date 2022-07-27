Plans for mall site development proposed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Developer T. Wall Enterprises presented their ideas for the rebuilding of the former mall site in Wausau to the city’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday.

Public comment lasted for about an hour with local business owners, lawyers, real estate investors and city officials expressing support for more business and residences in the downtown corridor.

People seemed most concerned with the need for more variety in housing and to attract people to move to the Wausau area.

The only concern came from former county council member William Harris who advised the city to keep its people in the loop throughout the process.

“Allow the opportunity for our community to have a voice. In doing so, the city will create confidence and trust from the community as it proceeds with the mall redevelopment,” Harris said.

Developer T. Wall Enterprises is the chosen company to present the plan for now. They’re proposing a five-story complex that would have stores and commercial spaces on the first level with apartments above.

“So these units will provide housing for all lifestyles, different income levels, different price points,” said T. Wall Enterprises Development Analyst Nick Patterson.

The proposed complex is called the Foundry on 3rd. Plans include 154 apartments from studios to three bedrooms with underground parking. They’re designed with a brick architecture that’s meant to fit in with the historic nature of the city.

