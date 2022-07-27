News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pence backs Kleefisch in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Republicans making increasingly overt moves toward a presidential run include Pence, 63.(Meg Kinnard | AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mike Pence revealed the Republican gubernatorial candidate he would like to see take on Gov. Tony Evers this fall – and it isn’t the one the former vice-president’s old boss picked.

On Wednesday, Pence endorsed one-time Wisconsin lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in the hotly contested primary. He described the GOP candidate as having a “proven conservative track record.”

In a tweet from Kleefisch’s camp quoted Pence saying she “is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her.”

Pence’s endorsement comes just a day after Kleefisch picked up the backing of another high-profile Republican: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who beat former president Donald Trump in the Wisconsin presidential primary in 2016.

Trump, meanwhile, has thrown his weight behind gubernatorial Tim Michels. The former president is planning to travel to Wisconsin next week to appear with Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction company, at an event in Waukesha.

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Wausau City Council
Plans for mall site development proposed

Latest News

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre