Parks department to host Goatapalooza to celebrate Wausau’s green way of controlling invasive weeds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry will host an event Wednesday to celebrate the city’s use of goats to control invasive weeds.

Earlier this month, 24 goats arrived at Barker- Stewart Island as a ‘green’ way to control weeds.

Goatapalooza is from 4-6 p.m. at Barker/Stewart Island. Barker-Stewart Island is on the Wisconsin River north of Scott Street. It’s between S. 1st Avenue and 1st Street.

The parks department has planned a scavenger hunt for invasive species, goat cheese sampling, and goat activities. Attendees can also take selfies and pet the goats.

