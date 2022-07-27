News and First Alert Weather App
Parks department to host Goatapalooza to celebrate Wausau’s green way of controlling invasive weeds

The two dozen goats come from Liberation Farmers in Almond
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry will host an event Wednesday to celebrate the city’s use of goats to control invasive weeds.

Earlier this month, 24 goats arrived at Barker- Stewart Island as a ‘green’ way to control weeds.

Goatapalooza is from 4-6 p.m. at Barker/Stewart Island. Barker-Stewart Island is on the Wisconsin River north of Scott Street. It’s between S. 1st Avenue and 1st Street.

The parks department has planned a scavenger hunt for invasive species, goat cheese sampling, and goat activities. Attendees can also take selfies and pet the goats.

