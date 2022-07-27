Masons donate K9 training equipment, fire rescue device to Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point masons are donating a couple of tools to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The Evergreen Lodge, with assistance from the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation, is gifting a fire suppression unit. It will allow police to bring the temperature of a fire down if they need to get to anyone before the fire department arrives.

They also donated K9 scent boxes that can be used for drug training.

“The scent boxes, the ones we had, were extremely old and they didn’t have the modern features of the new ones,” said Sheriff Mike Lukas. “So we were able to get the new drug detection boxes.”

“Whenever you can train a dog to be more efficient at what they’re doing, then everybody benefits,” said John White of the Evergreen Masonic Lodge.

Sheriff Lukas says the scent boxes will be used for all K9 patrol in Portage County. The two pieces of equipment cost between $2,500-3,000 combined.

