News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Lawmakers propose banning strip searches in schools

A judge dismissed charges against the former Suring schools superintendent last month
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers are proposing legislation aimed at defining what is an illegal strip search of a student in schools.

The proposal follows a judge dismissing charges against the former Suring schools superintendent, Kelly Casper, after forcing six girls to undress to their underwear to search because they were suspected of having vaping cartridges in school.

Casper was charged with six felony counts of false imprisonment, but those charges were later dismissed without prejudice. That means a district attorney could file new or different charges. The judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint.

Lawmakers and the Oconto County sheriff unveiled the legislation Wednesday afternoon that would ban school officials from strip-searching students. They say they want to define language in an outdated state statute.

Sheriff Todd Skarban said he has a personal stake in this issue. “I get emotional about this topic, about this issue. This is my hometown. We produce leaders out of that school. My predecessors, four previous sheriffs, are from Suring.”

The lawmakers say this is about ensuring kids are safe and protected while attending Wisconsin schools. They believe the bill will get bipartisan support.

“We have some time here. Just so everyone is aware, we will not be back in session until January, so we won’t have an opportunity to actually have our hearings and pass this and have it become law until that point, which gives us some opportunity, gives us six months to communicate with the community,” Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said.

The legislation is in response to the incident in Suring where students were searched for vaping devices

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Latest News

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre