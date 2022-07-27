‘Fluid’ process for Packers’ receivers begins at training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Packers trotted onto the Ray Nitschke Field Wednesday morning, eyes turned toward the offensive side of the field to get a glimpse at the receiving core.

Noticeably absent were two big names the Packers added this offseason. Rookie Christian Watson and veteran Sammy Watkins both were out for practice. Despite that, the receiving corps now sans Davante Adams, took their first steps to begin gelling on the practice field.

“It’s going to be a fluid situation,” said Matt Lafleur. “It’s going to be a process and we’re going to try and put those guys in situations to see where they’re at.”

The three rookies, Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samore Toure are all looking to make an impact this year. For veteran Randall Cobb, training camp serves as a teaching tool for the younger guys.

“I think it’s just the importance that they know the opportunity is there,” said Cobb. “It’s about what they do with it. Creating big moments in the passing game and understanding what to do in the running game and taking hold of the opportunities.”

Outside the rookies, veterans are trying to figure out their roles now without Adams. All talks indicate that Allan Lazard is the ere apparent to the number one receiver role, something the Iowa State product says he’s ready for.

“I’ve never wavered in the belief in myself and my ability to step up,” said Lazard. “Obviously when Davante was here, his talent is extreme. It’s tremendous. I’m thankful for my time with him, but thinks move on and it’s a different age now.”

Lazard isn’t the only one that trusts his abilities. Aaron Rodgers says he likes to see a hungry Allan Lazard.

“From Davante to Allan is going to be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot,” said Rodgers. “Since his first day here, he’s turned heads.”

Rodgers and the rest of the offense will continue to work on growing chemistry over the course of camp. However, he says that day one was encouraging, not just for the receivers, but for himself.

“I thought a couple guys had really nice days and I kind of got a fist bump from Tom Clements, which is really hard to get, so I had a really nice day too,” said Rodgers.

Clements rejoins the Packers this season after spending 2006-2017 with the team as quarterbacks coach.

“I wanted to show Tom that I could still do it. I really did,” said Rodgers. “I love Tom. I have a deep appreciation, admiration, respect for what he meant to me as a young player. Now that I’m an old player and he’s back in the game, it’s fun to show him what he’s been missing.”

Training camp continues for the Packers Thursday from Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.