News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Quiet and cool weather for late July

Below normal temperatures through the end of the work week. Brief rain shower possible overnight Wednesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Turning cooler as a double whammy of cold fronts move through the Badger State. Quiet and mainly dry weather in store for the next several days.

Clouds will clear and lead to sunshine for the day with highs in the upper 70s
Clouds will clear and lead to sunshine for the day with highs in the upper 70s(WSAW)
A few stray showers possible Wednesday morning as a cold front moves east
A few stray showers possible Wednesday morning as a cold front moves east(WSAW)

Rain showers from the early morning hours Wednesday cleared up in time for the morning commute as the first cold front tracks eastward. Mostly cloudy skies to start the morning in some areas with a chance for a few sprinkles to occur. But the eastward front movement will clear clouds out and allow for sunshine. Turning comfy and cool with highs Wednesday in the upper 70s. Breezy winds at times gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Breezy winds at times Wednesday as a cold front moves through
Breezy winds at times Wednesday as a cold front moves through(WSAW)

A second cold front will move into the Badger State Thursday morning. This will trigger a few rain showers after midnight mainly for areas along and south of HWY 10. Any wet weather that develops will clear out in time for the morning commute Thursday morning. Back to back cold fronts will set much of the region up for well below-normal temperatures. Highs in the Northwoods in the upper 60s, and near 70. Areas off to the south, warming only to the low 70s. Breezy northwest wind remain, gusting around 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

Rain showers expected to develop south of HWY 29 after midnight Thrusday
Rain showers expected to develop south of HWY 29 after midnight Thrusday(WSAW)

Mostly sunny Friday with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid-70s. Turning even warmer over the weekend with forecast highs returning to the mid-80s. Sunshine is expected for much of the weekend before rain and thunderstorms try to move in for late Sunday into Monday. The extended forecast hints towards hot and muggy weather returning for much of the upcoming work week.

Closing out the work week with temperatures in the 70s
Closing out the work week with temperatures in the 70s(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum sell out in 1 day

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, but a mostly dry forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday