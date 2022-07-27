Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network to team up July 28 for Miracle Treat Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of proceeds from Blizzards sold on Thursday, July 28 at participating Dairy Queen locations will benefit Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Participating locations include Antigo, Ashland, Hayward, Hurley, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Stevens Point, Tomahawk, Wausau (Grand Avenue), Wausau (Thomas Street) and Wisconsin Rapids.

For every blizzard ice cream treat purchased on Thursday, $1 to $2 will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network to benefit kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

CMN Hospitals, including Marshfield Children’s Hospital, are available 24 hours a day to help kids of every age and background overcome every injury and illness imaginable. Marshfield Children’s Hospital is also on the front lines of preventing disease and injury through research, education and outreach programs that keep millions of kids out of the hospital each year.

Since 2003, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan DQs have raised more than $2.2 million for Children’s Wisconsin through fundraising efforts such as Miracle Treat Day, Miracle Balloon campaign, donations and other local events.

