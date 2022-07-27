News and First Alert Weather App
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bids are being accepted for the former Annie’s Campground location in Gresham.

Information on the auction was posted to Facebook Marketplace. You can also find it online here.

The 212-site campground sits on just over 155 acres at W12505 Roosevelt Rd.

The auction is sealed-bid. All bids must be placed by Aug. 19 at noon. Buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement. Pricing is confidential.

A court signed an order to proceed with the sale of the campground as owner Ann Retlzaff faces financial and legal battles in court.

According to documents obtained by Action 2 News, Retzlaff owes $1.5 million plus fees to the bank. The court order authorizes “the sale of substantially all of debtor’s assets pursuant to auction terms and procedures, free and clear of all liens, claims, leasehold interests and encumbrances.”

Retzlaff has argued the state and the corporations don’t have jurisdiction to take or sell her land and possessions.

Retzlaff is being held on a number of criminal charges stemming from a six-mile vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from Shawano and Menominee counties, including eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. She argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

