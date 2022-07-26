You Know You’re From...Birnamwood: Tom Resch

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - You can expect three things when you visit Rivertronics Stadium in Birnamwood. Baseball, a good time, and Tom Resch.

“He loves the game,” said Tyler Tautges.

“He’ll talk to you all day about baseball,” Brandon Resch said.

Resch has never played a game. But the ballpark has been his home away from home. He’s been working the scoreboard at Rivertronics Stadium for 50 years.l

On a special night in July, he took to the mound to a loud ovation for the ceremonial first pitch.

“Yeah I think I can remember when I put the numbers up on the old scoreboard,” Resch said. “That’s a long time ago already.”

Every game you’ll see Resch, whether it be little league or the amateur ranks. For the last 5 years, Resch has worked alongside Tyler Tautges who announces games for the Birnamwood Kings.

“I’ve learned a lot of things from him; to be outgoing. To not be afraid to say ‘hi’ to somebody I don’t know,” said Tautges.

“I got to meet different people there. They told me that me and Tyler work good together,” Resch boasted.

The pair is referred to as ‘the dynamic duo.’ At the bottom of the first inning of every game ‘the dynamic duo’ knocks it out of the park with the Van Morrison classic, ‘Brown Eyed Girl.’

Birnamwood baseball is a family affair for Resch. His nephew is the new manager of the Kings.

“Usually one of the first guys down here,” said manager Brandon Resch. “As soon as we open the door he’s grabbing the scoreboard, grabbing the table and chair and he’s lighting his board up.”

Tom Resch is one of the oldest of 12 siblings. But they all agree that he’s still a kid at heart.

”He’s been doing it a long time and people love him,” said brother Tim Resch.

”With him living in town walking distance here this is the best thing for him,” added brother Mike Resch.

During the night, Resch’s sister, Sharon, was emotional about her brother and was happy to see him celebrated. ”I don’t think he’s ever missed a game he loves it that much,” she said.

”He always wanted to be out here for the baseball games,” said brother Terry Resch.

With popcorn in one hand and the other on the scoreboard, Tom will always root, root, root for the home team. But as the night winds down, its time to make the rounds for ‘collection time,’ taking donations to pay the umpires for a solid day’s work.

“Tom has been here for how many years, and he’s dedicated his life, pretty much, to this ballpark and the organization,” said Tautges.

“This is where his last days will probably be spent,” Brandon Resch added.

One of Resch’s other passions besides baseball is the popcorn at the stadium. If it’s too salty, or not salty enough, he’ll tell you. And don’t let him catch you not putting your cans in the recycling bin.

The Kings beat rival Wittenberg 5-3 on Tom Resch Appreciation Night.

